NCAA Tournament: Kansas and Villanova advance to Elite Eight

Kansas' Lagerald Vick (2) celebrates after hitting a 3-point basket as Clemson's Anthony Oliver II (21) watches during the first half of a regional semifinal game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Friday in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Kansas' Silvio De Sousa (22) reaches for a rebound along with Clemson's Elijah Thomas (left) and David Skara (24) as Kansas' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) watches during the first half of a regional semifinal game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Friday in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Kansas' Malik Newman celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of a regional semifinal game against Clemson in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Friday in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Kansas' Silvio De Sousa celebrates with teammate Devonte' Graham (4) during the first half of a regional semifinal game against Clemson in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Friday in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Clemson's Elijah Thomas (14) and Kansas' Udoka Azubuike (35) reach for a rebound during the first half of a regional semifinal game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Friday in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Villanova's Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (left) and Omari Spellman celebrate a basket against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional semifinal Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Villanova's Phil Booth (5) drives against West Virginia's Jevon Carter during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional semifinal, Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Villanova's Jalen Brunson (right) drives against West Virginia's Sagaba Konate (50) and James Bolden (3) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional semifinal Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Villanova's Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (right) dunks in front of West Virginia's Lamont West during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional semifinal Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Associated Press

