NCAA Tournament: Loyola edges Nevada 69-68; Michigan routs Texas A&M 99-72

Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) loses the ball against Kansas State forward Dean Wade (32) during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA tournament game, Thursday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (left) shoots in front of Texas A&M forward Robert Williams during the second half of an NCAA regional semifinal tournament game, Thursday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) looks to pass the ball as Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) defends during the second half of an NCAA regional semifinal tournament game, Thursday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) defends Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) during the first half of an NCAA regional semifinal tournament game, Thursday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

Texas A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler (0) shoots against Michigan forward Isaiah Livers during the second half of an NCAA regional semifinal tournament game, Thursday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots between three Texas A&M players during the first half of an NCAA regional semifinal tournament game, Thursday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

Loyola-Chicago guard Lucas Williamson (1) reacts after a foul was called during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA tournament game against Nevada, Thursday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loyola fans cheers their team on against Nevada during the first half of an regional semifinal NCAA tournament game, Thursday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Loyola's Marques Townes reacts to hitting a 3-pointer in the final minute of a 69-68 victory against Nevada in a regional semifinal NCAA tournament game, Thursday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Associated Press

