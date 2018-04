NCAA Tournament: Michigan ends Loyola’s tournament run

Loyola-Chicago's Ben Richardson embraces with Clayton Custer (right) after the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA tournament against Michigan, Saturday in San Antonio. Michigan won 69-57. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Loyola-Chicago guard Ben Richardson, center, drives to the basket between Michigan defenders Duncan Robinson, left, and Zavier Simpson during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four Saturday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Loyola-Chicago's Marques Townes (5) battles for the ball against Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) and Charles Matthews (1) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four Saturday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Loyola-Chicago's Marques Townes (5) goes up for a basket against Michigan defense during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four Saturday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reaches for a rebound over Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four Saturday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Loyola-Chicago's Cameron Krutwig (25) shoots against Michigan's Jon Teske and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four Saturday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) drives to the basket between Loyola-Chicago's Donte Ingram (left) and Clayton Custer during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four Saturday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan's Moritz Wagner (13) dunks over Loyola-Chicago's Cameron Krutwig (25) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four Saturday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By Ralph D. Russo

Associated Press

