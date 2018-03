NCAA Tournament: No. 1 Xavier, No. 2 Cincinnati advance

Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (2) celebrates with teammate forward Xavier Tillman (23) during the second half of a first round game against Bucknell in the NCAA tournament, Friday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Kansas State's Barry Brown (5) blocks a shot by Creighton's Mitch Ballock (24) during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA tournament Friday in Charlotte, NC. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

North Carolina's Joel Berry II (left) and Lipscomb's Greg Jones battle for a loose ball during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA tournament Friday in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Murray State's Ja Morant shoots from under West Virginia's Sagaba Konate (50) in the first half during the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday in San Diego. (Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)

Providence's Nate Watson (0) has his shot blocked by Texas A&M's DJ Hogg (1) during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA tournament Friday in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Virginia's Devon Hall (0) ties up UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA tournament Friday in Charlotte, NC. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.