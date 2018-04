NCAA Tournament: Second title in three years plants Villanova firmly in midst of the best college programs

Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo cuts the net as he celebrates after the championship game of the Final Four Monday in San Antonio. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Villanova players celebrate with the trophy after beating Michigan 79-62 in the championship game of the Final Four Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo (10) goes up for a shot past Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) during the second half in the championship game of the Final Four Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Chris Steppig, NCAA Photos Pool)

Villanova head coach Jay Wright reacts after cutting down the net after beating Michigan 79-62 in the championship game of the Final Four Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

By Dan Gelston

Associated Press

