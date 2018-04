NCAA Tournament: Villanova takes title, 79-62 over Michigan behind Donte DiVincenzo

Michigan head coach John Beilein (left) reacts to a call against his team during the second half against Villanova in the championship game of the Final Four Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) reacts to a foul call during the second half in the championship game of the Final Four against Villanova, Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Villanova's Eric Paschall (4) and Michigan's Moritz Wagner battle for the loose ball during the first half in the championship game of the Final Four Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, center, drives to the basket between Villanova defenders Donte DiVincenzo, left, and Omari Spellman, right, during the first half in the championship game of the Final Four Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Villanova forward Omari Spellman grabs a rebound in front of Michigan center Jon Teske (right) during the first half in the championship game of the Final Four Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, left, drives to the basket over Villanova forward Eric Paschall during the first half in the championship game of the Final Four Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Villanova's Eric Paschall (4) blocks a shot byMichigan's Charles Matthews as Villanova's Mikal Bridges (25) defends during the first half in the championship game of the Final Four Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo (left) drives to the basket past Michigan forward Isaiah Livers during the first half in the championship game of the Final Four Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By Eddie Pells

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.