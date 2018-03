NFL notebook: Rams agree with free-agent DT Suh for one year

1 / 3

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and Miami Dolphins strong safety T.J. McDonald (22), tackle Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22), during the first half of an NFL football game, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Miami Dolphins appear ready to move on without their defensive anchor. Miami is discussing releasing five-time Pro Bowl tackle Ndamukong Suh when the NFL's new year begins Wednesday, a person familiar with the situation said Monday, March 12, 2018. The person said nothing has been finalized, and confirmed the conversations to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins have not commented.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)