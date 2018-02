A Super Bowl blitz raises awareness of Hall of Fame in Canton

Image 1 of 10 Will Johnson, 9, of Rochester takes a picture of Hall of Fame members alongside his brother Luke Johnson, 7, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Several busts from the enshrinement gallery and the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy have been taken to the Super Bowl Experience exhibit in Minneapolis for Super Bowl Lll. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 2 of 10 Reggie White's empty bust platform surrounded by busts of other Hall of Fame members at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Several busts from the enshrinement gallery and the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy have been taken to the Super Bowl Experience exhibit in Minneapolis for Super Bowl Lll. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 3 of 10 Will Johnson, 9, of Rochester takes a picture of Hall of Fame members at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Several busts from the enshrinement gallery and the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy have been taken to the Super Bowl Experience exhibit in Minneapolis for Super Bowl Lll. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 4 of 10 Matt Birk, two-time All-Pro center, Super Bowl XLVII Champion, and St. Paul, MN native, helped with the final delivery of the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy to Super Bowl Experience at the Minneapolis Convention Center. FedEx is the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL. (FedEx)

Image 5 of 10 NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is reflected in the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he speaks during a news conference in advance of the Super Bowl 52 football game. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Image 6 of 10 The Vince Lombardi Trophy is seen before a news conference by Commissioner Roger Goodell in advance of the Super Bowl 52 football game. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Image 7 of 10 Cris Carter's empty bust platform surrounded by busts of other Hall of Fame members at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Several busts from the enshrinement gallery have been taken temporarily to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl Experience exhibit. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 8 of 10 Fans take photos as they visit the Lombardi trophy at the NFL Experience for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game. The Canton Football Hall of Fame loaned he iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy and other football memorabilia to the Super Bowl Experience exhibit. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Image 9 of 10 Fans wait in line to view the Lombardi trophy at the NFL Experience for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game in Minneapolis. The Canton Football Hall of Fame loaned the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy and other football memorabilia to the Super Bowl Experience exhibit. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)