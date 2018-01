NFC Championship Game: Nick Foles, Eagles fly into Super Bowl, rout Vikings 38-7

Image 1 of 10 Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery catches a touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings' Trae Waynes during the second half of the NFC championship game Sunday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Image 2 of 10 Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles throws as he's hit by Minnesota Vikings' Eric Kendricks during the first half of the NFC championship game Sunday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Image 3 of 10 Philadelphia Eagles' Torrey Smith catches a touchdown pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Trae Waynes (26) and Harrison Smith (22) during the second half of the NFC championship game Sunday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Image 4 of 10 Philadelphia Eagles' LeGarrette Blount celebrates his touchdown run during the first half of the NFC championship game Sunday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Image 5 of 10 Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz catches a pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Andrew Sendejo during the first half of the NFC championship game Sunday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Image 6 of 10 Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFC championship game Sunday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Image 7 of 10 Philadelphia Eagles' Derek Barnett and Fletcher Cox celebrate after a fumble recovery during the first half of the NFC championship game Sunday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Image 8 of 10 Minnesota Vikings' Kyle Rudolph catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFC championship game Sunday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Image 9 of 10 Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz congratulates Nick Foles (9) during the second half of the NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)