NFL notebook: Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson among two killed on highway

Image 1 of 1

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson (53) walks off the field following a game against the Tennessee Titans Nov. 20, 2016 in Indianapolis. Jackson, 26, was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis. The Colts said in a statement Sunday that the team is "heartbroken" by Jackson's death. Authorities say the driver that struck them before dawn on Sunday tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)