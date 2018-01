Raiders to announce Jon Gruden hiring next Tuesday

Image 1 of 2

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017, file photo, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reacts after being inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor during halftime of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, in Tampa, Fla. The Oakland Raiders are set to bring Jon Gruden back for a second stint as coach. A person with knowledge of the team's plans said the Raiders are planning a news conference Tuesday to announce that Gruden is leaving the broadcast booth to come back to coaching. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has made no formal announcement.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)