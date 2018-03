Seahawks to release star cornerback Richard Sherman

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) runs after he intercepted a pass rom Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (not shown) late in the second half of an NFL football game, in Seattle. The Seahawks are cutting ties with star cornerback Richard Sherman after seven seasons. The team has informed him that he will be released, and Sherman confirmed the decision in a text message to The Associated Press on Friday, March 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)