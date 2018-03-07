Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Seattle Seahawks trade Michael Bennett to Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles
Published: March 7, 2018 - 3:10 PM
Full Screen Linked Image
By Rob Maaddi
Associated Press
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

State wrestling tournament scouting box March 7th, 2018 7:07 PM
ESPN’s Todd McShay leans toward Sam Darnold over Saquon Barkley for Browns at No. 1 overall March 7th, 2018 6:21 PM
High school notebook: St. V-M hires Robert Nickol to coach football; Woodridge, Revere all-time leading scorers to meet in boys basketball district semifinal March 7th, 2018 4:38 PM
Cavaliers’ Kevin Love finds response to ‘therapeutic’ essay on panic attack, seeking therapy ‘overwhelming’ March 7th, 2018 4:22 PM

THE LATEST

Bob Dyer: What good is UA contract? March 7th, 2018 8:33 PM
Local metal sculptors unveil monumental pieces to greet Akron visitors March 7th, 2018 8:17 PM
Things to Do, March 8: Classical music; ‘Romeo and Juliet’; Food Network host; art show March 7th, 2018 7:01 PM
ESPN’s Todd McShay leans toward Sam Darnold over Saquon Barkley for Browns at No. 1 overall March 7th, 2018 6:21 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal