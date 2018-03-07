Seattle Seahawks trade Michael Bennett to Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett in the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle. The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks, two people familiar with the trade told The Associated Press Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

By Rob Maaddi

Associated Press

