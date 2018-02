NHL: After returning home, Jaromir Jagr says he’s far from finished

Jaromir Jagr smiles during a press conference at the Kladno Knights hockey club in Kladno, Czech Republic, Thursday. NHL great Jaromir Jagr has arrived in his native Czech Republic and signed a deal with a team he owns to finish the season. Wednesday's move comes a couple days after the Calgary Flames placed him on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

By Karel Janicek

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.