Cotton Bowl/Ohio State 24, USC 7: Defensive line dominates in Buckeyes’ big win over Trojans

Image 1 of 20 Ohio State safety Damon Webb (7) runs an interception in for a touchdown in front of cornerback Kendall Sheffield (8) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Image 2 of 20 Ohio State safety Damon Webb (7) runs for a touchdown after an interception as Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and wide receiver Steven Mitchell Jr. (4) chase him during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Image 3 of 20 Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett scores a touchdown against Southern California cornerback Iman Marshall (8) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Image 4 of 20 Ohio State defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (59) closes in on Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Image 5 of 20 Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) looks to pass as offensive lineman Billy Price (54) blocks Southern California defensive tackle Josh Fatu (98) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Image 6 of 20 Ohio State running back Mike Weber (25) tries to shake off Southern California cornerback Isaiah Langley during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Image 7 of 20 Ohio State coach Urban Meyer yells from the sideline during the first half of the team's Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Image 8 of 20 Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) rushes for a first down against Southern California safety Marvell Tell III (7) and cornerback Isaiah Langley (24) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Image 9 of 20 Ohio State safety Damon Webb (7) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Jalyn Holmes (11) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Image 10 of 20 Ohio State safety Damon Webb (7) is lifted by defensive lineman Robert Landers (67) after Webb scored a touchdown on an interception during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Image 11 of 20 Ohio State safety Damon Webb (7) intercepts a pass in front of Southern California wide receiver Deontay Burnett (80) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Webb returned the interception for a touchdown. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Image 12 of 20 Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) is chased by Southern California defensive tackle Rasheem Green (94) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Image 13 of 20 Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass with teammates providing blocking against Ohio State during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Image 14 of 20 Ohio State safety Damon Webb (7) runs an interception in for a touchdown in front of cornerback Kendall Sheffield (8) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Image 15 of 20 USC receiver Deontay Burnett (80) fumbles as Ohio State safety Damon Webb picks up the ball in the first quarter during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Image 16 of 20 Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker (17) recovers a fumble by Maryland quarterback Max Bortenschlager to score a 20-yard touchdown at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on October 7, 2017. (Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch/TNS)

Image 17 of 20 Ohio State running back Mike Weber (25) stiff-arms USC cornerback Isaiah Langley in the face mask, drawing a penalty, in the second quarter during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Image 18 of 20 Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) scores on a 28-yard touchdown run against USC's Iman Marshall, left, and Isaiah Langley in the second quarter during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Image 19 of 20 Ohio State running back Mike Weber jumps on quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) after Barrett scored on a 28-yard touchodwn run against USC in the second quarter during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)