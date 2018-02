2018 Winter Olympic Games: Lindsey Jacobellis at peace with Olympic legacy as 4th Games loom

2 / 3

In this Feb. 17, 2006 file photo American Lindsey Jacobellis who was leading in the final of the Women's Snowboard Cross competition, crashes in sight of the finish at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Bardonecchia, Italy. Jacobellis says shes long since moved past her misstep that cost her a gold medal at the 2006 Olympics. Jacobellis was leading in the womens snowboardcross finals when she fell after trying to showboat a bit on her way to the finish line. The mistake forced her to settle for silver. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)