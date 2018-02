2018 Winter Olympic Games/Roundup: Austrian skier Marcel Hirscher earns second gold, eyes third

Gus Kenworthy, of the United States, jumps during the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Simon Schempp, of Germany, left, and Martin Fourcade, of France, right, race across the finish line during the men's 15-kilometer mass start biathlon at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Oystein Braaten, of Norway, jumps during the men's slopestyle qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Silver medal winner Nick Goepper, of the United States, left, celebrates with gold medal winner Oystein Braaten, of Norway, after the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Austria's Marcel Hirscher skis to the gold medal in the second run of the men's giant slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

By Dennis Waszak Jr.

Associated Press

