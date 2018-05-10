Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
SeaWolves 4, RubberDucks 3: SeaWolves sink Ducks on wild pitch in ninth
Published: May 10, 2018 - 10:09 PM
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

NBA: Draymond Green elevates game with Warriors May 10th, 2018 10:16 PM
High school roundup: Ellet, Barberton, Green, Woodridge earn baseball victories May 10th, 2018 10:12 PM
SeaWolves 4, RubberDucks 3: SeaWolves sink Ducks on wild pitch in ninth May 10th, 2018 10:09 PM
On the record: Kent State’s T.J. Lawson leading men’s decathlon, University of Akron’s Patricia Ortega leading women’s heptathlon after first day of MAC track championships May 10th, 2018 9:44 PM

THE LATEST

Things to Do, May 11: New shows on local stages; PechaKucha; Dane Cook; folk duo May 10th, 2018 9:29 PM
Akron-area business association events — May 14 – May 21 May 10th, 2018 9:14 PM
In Indiana, Trump urges GOP to mobilize for 2018 midterms May 10th, 2018 9:04 PM
Video: NBA Playoffs – For Cavaliers, Rodney Hood drama is little more than part of the game May 10th, 2018 8:09 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal