Sports news roundup: 28 Russians have Olympic doping bans lifted

In this Dec. 15, 2017 file photo, Russia's winner Elena Nikitina celebrates after the women's Skeleton World Cup race in Innsbruck, Austria. Nikitina says she's aiming to compete at the Pyeongchang Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned her doping ban. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.