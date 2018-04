Sports news roundup, April 2: Blues’ Upshall has lacerated kidney

Sloane Stephens holds her trophy after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, in the final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

In this March 10, 1965, file photo, U.S. ski team coach Bob Beattie times Billy Kidd, of Stowe, Vt., in a trial run for the American International Alpine Ski Races in Vail, Colo. Beattie, a ski racing pioneer who helped launch the Alpine World Cup circuit more than 50 years ago, has died. He was 85. His son, Zeno, said Beattie died Sunday in Fruita, Colorado, after dealing with health issues. (AP Photo/Gene Herrick)

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.