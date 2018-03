Sports news roundup — Billie Jean King would like men to play 3-setters at major tournaments

2 / 2

Pittsburgh head coach Kevin Stallings reacts to a foul call as his team plays against Wake Forest during the second half of a game, Feb. 21 in Pittsburgh. The worst season in Pittsburgh basketball history cost Stallings his job. A person with direct knowledge of the situations said Stallings was let go by the university on Thursday, just two days after the Panthers completed an 8-24 season that included an 0-19 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)