Sports news roundup: Compiled Feb. 20

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

In this April 8, 2013, file photo, Louisville coach Rick Pitino celebrates at the the trophy ceremony after winning the NCAA Final Four championship game against Michigan, in Atlanta. Louisville must vacate its 2013 mens basketball title following an NCAA appeals panels decision to uphold sanctions against the mens program for violations committed in a sex scandal. The Cardinals will have to vacate 123 victories including the championship, and return millions in postseason revenue. The decision announced on Tuesday by the governing bodys Infraction Appeals Committee ruled that the NCAA has the authority to take away championships for what it considers major rule violations. (AP Photo/John Amis)