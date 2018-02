Sports news roundup: Compiled Feb. 26

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ian Cole plays in a game against the Ottawa Senators Feb. 13 in Pittsburgh. The Columbus Blue Jacket acquired defenseman Ian Cole from the Ottawa Senators on Monday for center Nick Moutrey and a 2020 third round draft pick. This is the second time in three days Cole has been moved. Ottawa acquired the 29-year-old Friday night from the Penguins in a deal that brought Derick Brassard to Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)