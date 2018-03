Sports news roundup: Compiled March 19

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray blocks a shot during agame against the Ottawa Senators Feb. 13 in Pittsburgh. Murray looks ready to return from a concussion thats kept him out for the last three weeks. Murray practiced with his teammates on Monday and could be available on Tuesday night when the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions visit the New York Islanders. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)