Sports news roundup: Compiled March 20

Oklahoma's Trae Young goes up for a shot in the second half of a game against West Virginia Feb. 5 in Norman, Okla. Young is leaving for the NBA after a standout season. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists this season, and many projections have him going early in the first round. He posted the reasons for his decision on ESPN early Tuesday saying he was ready to put in the work needed to play in the NBA. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)