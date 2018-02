Sports news roundup, Feb. 15: Manziel plans to play in Spring League

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

In this Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel warms-up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle. Manziel says he's making a football comeback and announced Wednesday that he will participate in the developmental Spring League in Austin, Texas, which will play from March 28 to April 15. The league is designed for players hoping to impress NFL scouts. The league confirmed Manziel will participate. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)