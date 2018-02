Sports news roundup, Feb. 16: Federer, 36, back at No. 1

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Tennis player Roger Federer faces the media Friday Feb. 16, 2018, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, after becoming ranked as the world number one player. Federer added another highlight to his age-defying career resurgence Friday, returning to the top of the world rankings for the first time in more than five years and becoming the oldest player to reach the top spot. (AP Photo/Michael C. Corder)