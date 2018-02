Sports news roundup, Feb. 24: Former Dolphins player Jonathan Martin quizzed over Instagram threat against bullies

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

In this June 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers lineman Jonathan Martin (75) arrives for an NFL football organized team activity in Charlotte, N.C. A law enforcement official says ex-football player Martin was taken into Los Angeles police custody after a threatening Instagram post that spoke of bullying. The official says Martin was being questioned and was not under arrest. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)