Sports news roundup, Feb. 7: Russell Wilson traded to Yankees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson talking with fellow Texas Rangers in the dugout during a spring training game between the Texas Rangers and the San Diego Padres March 28, 2015 in Surprise, Ariz. Wilson has been traded from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees. The Rangers selected Wilson in the Triple-A portion of the Rule 5 draft during the winter meetings in December 2013, about two months before he led the Seahawks to a win over Denver in the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)