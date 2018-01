Sports news roundup, Jan. 13 — Georgia QB Eason leaving

In this Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason (10) stands along the sideline during the first half of the team's game against Kentucky in Athens, Ga. Eason said Friday he is leaving Georgia, an expected decision after he lost his starting job to freshman Jake Fromm. Eason made the announcement on his Twitter account. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

