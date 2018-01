Sports news roundup, Jan. 24: Blue Jays finalize deal with Curtis Granderson

Image 1 of 1

In this Oct. 2017 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers Curtis Granderson bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series in Phoenix. Outfielder Curtis Granderson and the Toronto Blue Jays have finalized a $5 million, one-year contract. The three-time All-Star wore a Blue Jays T-shirt in a video posted to his Twitter timeline Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, and wrote he was thrilled to announce hell be playing north of the border this season.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)