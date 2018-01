Sports news roundup, Jan. 9: Pitcher Makita guaranteed $3.8 million

Image 1 of 1

In this March 15, 2017, file photo, Japan's closer Kazuhisa Makita pitches against Israel during the ninth inning of their second round game of the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Makita is guaranteed $3.8 million in his two-year contract with the San Diego Padres. Makita has salaries of $1.9 million in each of the next two seasons under the deal announced Saturday. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi)