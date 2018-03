Sports news roundup, March 1: Hall of Fame QB Kelly has cancer again

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

In this Dec. 24, 2016, file photo, Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly is seen before before a game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Kelly has once again been diagnosed with oral cancer. Kelly released a statement through his publicist Thursday saying he is "shocked and deeply saddened" by the news, and vows to once again to fight to overcome the disease. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)