Sports news roundup, March 27: Ledecky turning pro

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

United States' Katie Ledecky celebrates after setting a new world record in the women's 400-meter freestyle final during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, Aug. 7, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The five-time Olympic gold medalist announced on Twitter that she is giving up her final two years of eligibility at Stanford, though she will continue to train at the West Coast school as she works toward her degree. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)