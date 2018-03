Sports news roundup, March 29: Villanova’s Brunson top player

2 / 2

In this Aug. 23, 2014, file photo, visitors walk through the lobby of the College Football Hall of Fame after its grand opening in Atlanta. Peach Bowl president Gary Stokan says he still sees the College Football Hall of Fame as the hub of Atlantas claim as the capital of college football, and his bowl has invested another $8 million in that vision. The Peach Bowl on Thursday extended its partnership with the Hall of Fame for 10 years with the new investment which followed the original $5 million commitment when the hall opened in 2014. (AP Photo/David Goldman)