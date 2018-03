Sports news roundup, March 5: Haas returns to play after accident

2 / 2

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

In this June 17, 2017, file photo, Bill Haas gestures after a birdie on the first hole during the third round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. Haas returns to the PGA Tour for the Valspar Championship beginning March 8, after being a passenger in a car crash which left the driver dead and two injured on Feb. 13, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)