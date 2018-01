Sports news roundup: North, South Korea hockey players team up for Olympics

South Korea women's hockey team head coach Sarah Murray, left greets members of the North Korean women's ice hockey team as they arrive at the South Korea's national training center, Thursday in Jincheon, South Korea. Twelve North Korean female hockey players have crossed the border into South Korea to form the rivals' first-ever Olympic team during next month's Pyeongchang Winter Games. (Song Kyung-Seok/Pool Photo via AP)

