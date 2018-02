Sports news roundup: Serena Williams won’t play Fed Cup Saturday singles matches

Image 1 of 1

Serena Williams makes a backhand return to her sister Venus during the women's singles final Jan. 28, 2017 at the Australian Open. Five months after becoming a mother, Serena Williams is ready to return to competitive tennis for the first time since her 2017 Australian Open title. Williams will join her sister Venus in helping the United States begin its Fed Cup title defense Sunday against the Netherlands. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)