Sports news roundup: Two officials convicted at FIFA corruption trial

Image 1 of 1

Manuel Burga (left) the former president of Peru's soccer federation, leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Friday. Two former South American soccer officials have been convicted of corruption charges at a U.S. trial stemming from the FIFA bribery scandal. Jurors remain undecided on Manuel Burga, of Peru, and will resume considering his case next week. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)