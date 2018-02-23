Spring training/Reds 6, Indians 4: Yonder Alonso homers in first at-bat

Cleveland Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso (17) celebrates his home run against the Cincinnati Reds with Melvin Upton Jr during the second inning of a spring training game Friday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Cincinnati Reds players and coaches (left) join Cleveland Indians players and coaches (right) for the national anthem prior to a spring training game Friday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Cleveland Indians' Yonder Alonso (17) slaps hands with third base coach Mike Sarbaugh (right) as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a spring training game Friday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Cleveland Indians' Mike Clevinger throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a spring training game Friday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The grounds crew prepares the field prior to a spring training baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett (3) laughs along with Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (12) after the two collided at second base as Lindor was forced out during the third inning of a spring training game Friday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

