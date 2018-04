The Masters: Patrick Reed builds 3-shot lead over Rory McIlroy

Patrick Reed hits a drive on the 18th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Patrick Reed hits to the eighth green during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the azaleas on the 13th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after his eagle on the eighth hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Rickie Fowler hits on the second hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Rickie Fowler reacts after an eagle on the second hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

By Doug Ferguson

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.