Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
U.S. Open leaderboard
Published: June 16, 2018 - 11:04 PM
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Twins 6, Indians 3: 11 Walk-Off Thoughts on a rough night almost all the way around and a robotic ace making human mistakes June 15th, 2018 11:56 PM
MLB roundup: Yankees blank Rays 5-0; Pirates edge Reds 3-2; Blue Jays beat Nationals 6-5 June 15th, 2018 11:25 PM
Indians: Matchups for upcoming games June 15th, 2018 11:16 PM
Sports news roundup, compiled June 15: Ronaldo reaches deal in tax case June 15th, 2018 10:57 PM

THE LATEST

Mansfield man killed in crash on Route 18 in Bath June 16th, 2018 11:07 PM
Report: Ohio ranks 39th nationwide for children June 16th, 2018 8:33 PM
Police say 2 Kansas deputies killed by inmate were parents June 16th, 2018 7:58 PM
Twins 9, Indians 3: Carlos Carrasco hit by line drive on throwing arm, exits in second inning June 16th, 2018 7:26 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal