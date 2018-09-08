Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
U.S. Open: Naomi Osaka wins women’s final; Serena Williams argues with chair umpire
Published: September 8, 2018 - 6:20 PM

By Howard Fendrich

Associated Press

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

U.S. Open: Naomi Osaka wins women’s final; Serena Williams argues with chair umpire Updated September 8th, 2018 6:20 PM
NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson rides 48-race losing streak into Brickyard Updated September 8th, 2018 4:06 PM
Indians report: Greg Allen’s two key swing changes have led to improved second half Updated September 8th, 2018 1:28 PM
Nate Ulrich’s Browns analysis: Why 6-10 is a realistic, healthy and reasonable expectation for 2018 Today September 8th, 2018 6:28 PM

THE LATEST

Opioid crisis hits middle-aged Summit residents Today September 8th, 2018 6:30 PM
U.S. met Venezuela coup plotters, New York Times reports Updated September 8th, 2018 5:46 PM
Michael Cohen asks Stormy Daniels to give back $130,000 in Trump hush money Today September 8th, 2018 5:44 PM
Family of 3 run over by London subway train, escapes unhurt Updated September 8th, 2018 5:41 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal