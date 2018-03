University of Akron men’s basketball: Eastern Michigan stages late rally to stun Zips 67-58 in MAC Tournament quarterfinal

Akron's Mark Kostelac battles for rebound with Eastern Michigan's Elijah Minnie during the second half of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Eastern Michigan won the game 67-58. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron's Malcolm Duvivier looks to pass under pressure from Eastern Michigan's Jordan Nobles during the final moments of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Eastern Michigan won the game 67-58. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron's Eric Parrish (left) reacts to the turn of events as Eastern Michigan's James Thompson Iv (2) and his teammate Elijah Minnie celebrate their victory during the final seconds of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Eastern Michigan won the game 67-58. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron's Daniel Utomi lays in two points over Eastern Michigan's Jalen King during the first half of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron's Daniel Utomi (center) looks to pass between Eastern Michigan's Tim Bond (left) and James Thompson IV during the first half of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron's Jimond Ivey (right) takes a three-point shot over Eastern Michigan's Paul Jackson during the first half of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron's Mark Kostelac (right) shoots over Eastern Michigan's James Thompson IV during the first half of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron's Eric Parrish watches his shot go in over Eastern Michigan's Jalen King during the first half of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron's Jimond Ivey (right) goes up for two points over Eastern Michigan's Elijah Minnie during the first half of their MAC quarterfinal tournament game Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By George M. Thomas

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

