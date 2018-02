University of Akron men’s basketball: Zips coach John Groce still encouraged after 78-68 loss to rival Kent State

Kent State's Danny Pippen (left) defends a shot inside by Akron's VIrshon Coton during the first half on Saturday in Kent at the MAC Center. The Golden Flashes won the game 78-68. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent State's Kevin Zabo drives to the hoop past Akron's Jimond Ivey during the second half on Saturday in Kent at the MAC Center. The Golden Flashes won the game 78-68. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron's Mark Kostelac defends a shot inside by Kent State's Jalen Avery during the second half on Saturday in Kent at the MAC Center. The Golden Flashes won the game 78-68. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent State's Jalen Avery celebrates a basket late in the second half of the Golden Flashes 78-68 win over Akron on Saturday in Kent at the MAC Center. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent State's Jaylin Walker (left) strips the ball from Akron's Mark Kostelac during the second half on Saturday in Kent at the MAC Center. The Golden Flashes won the game 78-68. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent State's Adonis De La Rosa (left) is fouled inside by Akron's Mark Kostelac during the first half on Saturday in Kent at the MAC Center. The Golden Flashes won the game 78-68. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent State head coach Rob Senderoff shows a moment of frustration during the second half against Akron on Saturday in Kent at the MAC Center. The Golden Flashes won the game 78-68. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron's Torrey Patton (left) and Kent State's Desmond Ridenour go after a second half rebound on Saturday in Kent at the MAC Center. The Golden Flashes won the game 78-68. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By George M. Thomas

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.