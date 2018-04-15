Published: April 15, 2018 - 11:23 PM
Firestone Park couple warns public of tree-trimmer with history of stiffing customers
Marla Ridenour: Cavaliers playoff challenge seems daunting and title illogical, but LeBron James otherworldly season provides hope
Update: Severe thunderstorm warning for Summit; tornado watch for western Ohio
Robin Swoboda: A few questions for Mark Zuckerberg
Birthday party turns tragic: Three women found dead in Akron of suspected overdose had gathered to celebrate
Cavaliers George Hill ready to retreat to his bat cave for first-round matchup with his former team
Sobriety checkpoints planned in Summit County
Police respond to suspected overdose deaths of three young women, car crash feet away shortly after