AP: Women file to run for U.S. House seats in record numbers

2 / 3

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

In a Friday, May 19, 2017 photo, Mikie Sherrill joins protesters with NJ 11th for Change outside of U.S. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen's Morristown office. For her first foray into politics, Sherrill chose this year to challenge Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey, who has since announced his retirement. The number of women running for the U.S. House of Representatives set a record Thursday, April 5, 2018, the vast majority of them Democrats motivated by angst over President Donald Trump and policies of the Republican-controlled Congress. (Justin Zaremba/NJ Advance Media via AP)