Man who claimed he buried Natalee Holloway fatally stabbed in foiled kidnapping

In this June 8, 2010 file photo, Beth Holloway, mother of Natalee Holloway, seen at poster on left, speaks during the opening of the Natalee Holloway Resource Center (NHRC) at the National Museum of Crime & Punishment in Washington. A man who claimed on a TV series that he helped burn and bury the remains of the missing Alabama teen in Aruba has died after police say he was stabbed with his own knife during a foiled kidnapping of a woman in Florida. John Christopher Ludwick tried to kidnap a woman Wednesday, March 14, 2018, as she exited her driveway in North Port. Ludwick and the woman knew each other, said a police spokesman in North Port, a small city south of the Tampa Bay area. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)