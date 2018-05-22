Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
NBAag0523
Published: May 22, 2018 - 11:23 PM | Updated: May 23, 2018 - 12:05 AM
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

BLB mom shares son’s story July 3rd, 2017 7:09 AM
Staying positive when injured July 2nd, 2017 7:00 AM
The 10k Training Plan June 30th, 2017 7:00 AM
Thinking about the half marathon? Time to switch plans. June 29th, 2017 7:06 AM

THE LATEST

Indians 10, Cubs 1: Jose Ramirez homers and Trevor Bauer pitches six shutout innings in blowout win May 22nd, 2018 10:47 PM
Judge refuses to overturn suicide ruling in death of Canton firefighter Tonya Johnson May 22nd, 2018 8:59 PM
Things to Do, May 23: RubberDucks day game; learn about weeds; herding demonstration May 22nd, 2018 7:13 PM
Browns sign draft picks Chad Thomas, Antonio Callaway to rookie deals May 22nd, 2018 5:30 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal