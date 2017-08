Summa names former executive to serve as interim leader

Image 1 of 11 James McIlvaine, Chair of the Summa Health Board of Directors (left) answers a question as Dr. Cliff Deveny, M.D. newly named interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Summa, listens during an interview at the Fairlawn Hilton on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)

Image 2 of 11 James McIlvaine, Chair of the Summa Health Board of Directors, gestures while answering a question during an interview at the Fairlawn Hilton on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)

Image 3 of 11 James McIlvaine, Chair of the Summa Health Board of Directors (left) listens to Dr. Cliff Deveny, M.D. interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Summa, answer a question during an interview at the Fairlawn Hilton on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)

Image 4 of 11 Dr. Cliff Deveny, M.D. newly named interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Summa listens to a question during and interview at the Fairlawn Hilton on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Fairlawn, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)

Image 5 of 11 Dr. Cliff Deveny, M.D. newly named interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Summa, gestures while answering a question during an interview at the Fairlawn Hilton on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)

Image 6 of 11 James McIlvaine, Chair of the Summa Health Board of Directors, listens to a question during an interview at the Fairlawn Hilton on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)

Image 7 of 11 James McIlvaine, Chair of the Summa Health Board of Directors, (left) and Dr. Cliff Deveny, M.D. newly named interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Summa, listen to a question during an interview at the Fairlawn Hilton on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)

Image 8 of 11 Dr. Cliff Deveny, M.D. newly named interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Summa, ponders a question during an interview at the Fairlawn Hilton on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)

Image 9 of 11 Dr. Cliff Deveny, M.D. newly named interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Summa listens to a question during and interview at the Fairlawn Hilton on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)

Image 10 of 11 James McIlvaine, Chair of the Summa Health Board of Directors, (left) answers a question as Dr. Cliff Deveny, M.D. newly named interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Summa, listens during an interview at the Fairlawn Hilton on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)